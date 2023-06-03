The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco take the field against Kike Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rays (+100). The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been favored on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've gone 12-10 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Boston has an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Boston has played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-21-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 2-4-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 13-14 12-8 17-18 17-20 12-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.