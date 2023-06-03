Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) versus the Boston Red Sox (29-27) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Trevor Kelley (0-1, 4.91 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

Boston is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 293 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

