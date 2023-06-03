The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .267.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273 with one homer.

Turner has had a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (31.5%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has had an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%).

In 24 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 25 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings