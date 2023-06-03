Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Wong (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Wong will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), with more than one hit six times (16.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 37), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games.
- In 17 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Kelley (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.
