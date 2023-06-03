Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Trevor Kelley on the hill, on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 73.1% of his games this year (38 of 52), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (34.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (16 of 52), with more than one RBI four times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Kelley (0-1) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.
