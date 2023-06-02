Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Reese McGuire (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has six doubles and three walks while batting .293.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 30 games played this season, he has not homered.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
