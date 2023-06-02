On Friday, Reese McGuire (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has six doubles and three walks while batting .293.

In 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 30 games played this season, he has not homered.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings