When the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and Boston Red Sox (29-27) face off in the series opener at Fenway Park on Friday, June 2, Tyler Glasnow will get the call for the Rays, while the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 36 (72%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rays have a 31-7 record (winning 81.6% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+290) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

