Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (53) this season while batting .252 with 28 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 26th in slugging.
  • In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 50.9% of his games this season, Devers has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.265 AVG .226
.315 OBP .286
.518 SLG .565
11 XBH 9
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
14/6 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 24
21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
12 (41.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
