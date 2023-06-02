Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (53) this season while batting .252 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 26th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 50.9% of his games this season, Devers has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
