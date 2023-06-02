Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (34.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
