On Friday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Verdugo has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (34.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 30.8% of his games this year, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.359 AVG .250
.432 OBP .320
.603 SLG .382
10 XBH 7
4 HR 1
12 RBI 6
10/8 K/BB 10/6
2 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 25
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
  • The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
