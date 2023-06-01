Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .192.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
