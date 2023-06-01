How to Watch the Sun vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Lynx (0-5) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Connecticut Sun (4-1) on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Target Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSNX.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Target Center
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx
- The 76.8 points per game Connecticut records are 10.8 fewer points than Minnesota allows (87.6).
- Connecticut is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Minnesota allows to opponents.
- Connecticut's 31.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota have shot from beyond the arc (37.2%).
- Connecticut averages 39.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Minnesota by five boards per contest.
