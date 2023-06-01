Player prop bet odds for Jonathan India and others are available when the Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (5-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 11th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.72 ERA ranks 58th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Padres May. 20 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 13 8.0 3 1 1 9 1 at Phillies May. 5 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 6.1 3 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Sale's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has put up 60 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.368/.456 so far this season.

Verdugo heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .282/.369/.426 slash line so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 58 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .289/.356/.498 so far this season.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.