Red Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Thursday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (28-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (26-29) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 1.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-3.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have won one of their last five games against the spread.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.
- Boston is 1-4 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 285.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 2
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Josh Fleming
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Taj Bradley
|June 4
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Taj Bradley
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
