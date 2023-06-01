Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .246 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), with two or more RBI 12 times (23.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.