Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers is hitting .246 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (30.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), with two or more RBI 12 times (23.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.265 AVG .226
.315 OBP .286
.518 SLG .565
11 XBH 9
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
14/6 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second.
