The New England Patriots' 8-9 record last year wasn't good enough for a postseason berth. In 2023, their over/under is 7.5 wins.

Patriots: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +105 -125 48.8%

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

The Patriots and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it surrendered 322.0 yards per game (eighth) on defense.

The Patriots posted a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one victory (1-8) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards last season (214.1 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes (288-for-442), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Rhamondre Stevenson took 210 attempts for 1,040 rushing yards a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes for 421 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster hauled in 78 passes for 933 yards last year while scoring three touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 58.3 receiving yards.

Matthew Judon had a solid body of work a year ago, collecting 15.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Last season, Jonathan Jones reeled in four interceptions and added 68 tackles and 11 passes defended.

New England 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Patriots will have the fourth-toughest schedule in the NFL, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (156).

In 2023, New England will square off against 10 teams that had winning records last season, including five that won 12 or more games, while facing two squads that picked up five or fewer wins a year ago.

The Patriots will have nine games against returning 2022 playoff teams in 2023, and will play 10 teams with negative playoff odds.

Patriots Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +250

+250 Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500

