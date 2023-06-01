Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .292.

In 65.8% of his 38 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in three games this season (7.9%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

Duran has an RBI in 14 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 19 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings