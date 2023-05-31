Rob Refsnyder -- hitting .391 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
  • Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In 39.3% of his games this season, Refsnyder has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.233 AVG .214
.343 OBP .333
.267 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
8/5 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 15
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.