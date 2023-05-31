James Paxton gets the nod for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 61 total home runs.

Boston's .432 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (281 total, 5.2 per game).

The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the fifth-best mark in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.321).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Paxton (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Taj Bradley

