Justin Turner and Matt McLain will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds hit the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. The total for the contest is listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -175 +145 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have won one of their last four games against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 11-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55% of those games).

Boston has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 63.6% chance to win.

Boston has played in 53 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-20-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 25% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-12 13-14 12-8 16-17 16-19 12-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.