Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 14 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .293.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.4% of them.
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (13 of 37), with more than one RBI four times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.45 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
