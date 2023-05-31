Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .243.

Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer during his last outings.

In 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 11.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.

In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 18 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

