Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16 games this year (32.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.359 AVG .250
.432 OBP .320
.603 SLG .382
10 XBH 7
4 HR 1
12 RBI 6
10/8 K/BB 10/6
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 25
21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Weaver (1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
