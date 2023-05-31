Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (32.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings