Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .282 with four doubles and three walks.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- McGuire has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (17.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Reds will send Lively (2-2) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.