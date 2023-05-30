The Boston Red Sox (28-25) host the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Red Sox are coming off a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Reds a series win over the Cubs.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (3-2) versus the Reds and Ben Lively (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (2-2, 2.65 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (3-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (2-2) takes the mound first for the Reds to make his third start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .190 against him this season. He has a 2.65 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.

Lively has one quality start under his belt this year.

Lively will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.3 innings per outing.

