Alex Verdugo and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB play with 61 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .430.

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Boston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (273 total runs).

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.308).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Bello is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bello will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley

