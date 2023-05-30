The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 48 hits, batting .242 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 150th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 50), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 24 games this season (48.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (22.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings