Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 16 games this year (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Reds will look to Lively (2-2) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.