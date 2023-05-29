Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox (22-33) and the Los Angeles Angels (28-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Michael Kopech (3-4) for the White Sox and Griffin Canning (3-2) for the Angels.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the White Sox are 2-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the White Sox have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered 13 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.

The White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Angels have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 games (two of those games had a runline).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.

This year, Los Angeles has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Angels have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (259 total, 4.8 per game).

Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 24 @ Guardians W 6-0 Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill May 25 @ Tigers L 7-2 Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo May 26 @ Tigers W 12-3 Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz May 27 @ Tigers L 7-3 Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen May 28 @ Tigers L 6-5 Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez May 29 Angels - Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning May 30 Angels - Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson May 31 Angels - Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria June 2 Tigers - TBA vs Michael Lorenzen June 3 Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez June 4 Tigers - Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd

Angels Schedule