Monday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, May 29

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics beat the Heat, 104-103, on Saturday. Tatum poured in a team-high 31 points for the Celtics, and Jimmy Butler had 24 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 31 12 5 1 2 0 Jaylen Brown 26 10 3 2 0 0 Marcus Smart 21 4 1 0 0 4

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also puts up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29.3 11.1 5.6 1.3 1.1 2.4 Jaylen Brown 20.3 5.6 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.6 Marcus Smart 14.7 4.1 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.4 Al Horford 5.7 6.9 2.8 1.1 1.6 1 Derrick White 11.3 2.5 1.4 0.8 1.2 2.7

