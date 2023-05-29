Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 on May 29, 2023
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props are available for Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-161)
- The 31.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.4 more than his scoring average on the season (30.1).
- Tatum has pulled down 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-118)
|6.5 (-111)
|3.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+135)
- The 24.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.
- He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-128)
- The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
- White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).
- White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- White has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+110)
- Monday's over/under for Adebayo is 16.5 points, 3.9 fewer than his season average.
- Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|7.5 (-154)
|6.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-250)
- Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 5.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- Butler has averaged 1.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
