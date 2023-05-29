Player props are available for Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-115) 10.5 (-125) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-161)

The 31.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.4 more than his scoring average on the season (30.1).

Tatum has pulled down 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-118) 6.5 (-111) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

The 24.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 3.5 (-154) 2.5 (-161) 2.5 (-128)

The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

White has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (-128) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (+110)

Monday's over/under for Adebayo is 16.5 points, 3.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (-154) 6.5 (+120) 0.5 (-250)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 5.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Butler has averaged 1.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

