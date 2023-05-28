Tanner Houck gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox looking to slow down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to win. Boston (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 9 +100 -120 -1.5 -190 +155

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Red Sox have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston is 13-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of its 51 opportunities.

The Red Sox have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 13-13 12-7 16-16 16-17 12-6

