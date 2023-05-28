Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .261 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Turner has recorded a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 22 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 24 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (45.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings