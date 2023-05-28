Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .306 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.3% of those games.
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 12 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (31.4%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (5-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
