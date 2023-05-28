On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 73.5% of his 49 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 63.3% of his games this season (31 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

