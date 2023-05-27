Triston Casas -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .195 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 46.5% of his 43 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games.
  • He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.189 AVG .136
.323 OBP .296
.283 SLG .432
3 XBH 5
1 HR 4
7 RBI 7
19/11 K/BB 13/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 21
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Davies (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
