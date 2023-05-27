The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 110-97 win versus the Heat, Williams put up six points.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 7.6 Rebounds 5.5 8.3 4.6 Assists -- 1.4 0.5 PRA -- 17.7 12.7 PR 11.5 16.3 12.2



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

Williams has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 18 6 4 1 0 1 0 5/23/2023 22 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

