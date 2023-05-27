The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is batting .297 with four doubles and three walks.

In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.

In six games this season (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

