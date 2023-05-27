Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (27-24) will visit Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) at Chase Field on Saturday, May 27, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+105). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (1-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 8-4 (66.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+165) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 5th Win AL East +2500 - 5th

