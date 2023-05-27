Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Raimel Tapia (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .274.
- Tapia has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.240
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.435
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Davies (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
