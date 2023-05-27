Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 48 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has had an RBI in 24 games this season (49.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (22.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Davies (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 9, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
