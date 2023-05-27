The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 110-97 win against the Heat, Smart tallied 23 points and five steals.

In this article we will look at Smart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.0 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 22.5 20.9 23.7 PR 16.5 14.6 18.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 30 23 3 2 4 0 5 5/23/2023 35 11 3 6 3 0 2 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.