Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 98th in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his 49 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven home a run in 14 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (47.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, April 9, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.