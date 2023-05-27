The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his last game, had 21 points and three steals in a 110-97 win over the Heat.

Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 26.6 20.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.4 PRA 32.5 37 28.7 PR 28.5 33.5 25.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 37 21 2 2 3 0 3 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

