Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After hitting .206 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Wong enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 17 of 34 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.6%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (44.1%), including four games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.