The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The point total is 209.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -3.5 209.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 209.5 combined points in 68 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston's matchups this year have an average point total of 229.4, 19.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 42-17, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 68 82.9% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total six times.
  • When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

