The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others in this outing.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 10.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-175)

Saturday's over/under for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-128) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-128) 2.5 (+120)

Saturday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That is 4.1 less than his season average.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-125) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-105) 2.5 (-111)

The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Saturday.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than Saturday's over/under.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-115) 8.5 (-133) 3.5 (+130)

The 17.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Saturday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-115) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-175)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 5.6 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

