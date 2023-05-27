In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better at home this season, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

