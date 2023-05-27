The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 227.4 points per game between them, 17.4 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 22.5 -125 26.6 Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5 Derrick White 13.5 -125 12.4 Grant Williams 7.5 +100 8.1

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +290 +115 Heat +550 -134

