Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 110-97 win against the Heat, Horford put up six points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

We're going to look at Horford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA -- 19 16.7 PR 13.5 16 13.9 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 29 6 11 5 0 1 1 5/23/2023 25 12 7 4 3 1 0 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

