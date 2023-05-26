On Friday, Rob Refsnyder (.531 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .288 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Refsnyder has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In 42.3% of his games this season, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.233 AVG .214
.343 OBP .333
.267 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
8/5 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 13
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.65, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.